Holton commission OKs street program for 2017

Although the cost of maintaining Holton’s brick streets continues to rise — and the number of available bricks for street reconstruction is dwindling — Holton’s street de­partment will cover two half-blocks of brick street reconstruction this summer, Street Superintendent Greg Tanking told the Holton City Commission on Monday.

During the commission’s regular meeting that evening, Tanking submitted his department’s street program for 2017, which also out­lined plans for maintenance and re­pair work on other city streets slated for this year. Commissioners unanimously approved the 2017 program.

Tanking said the plan includes the restoration of two half-block brick sections of Fifth Street at a total estimated cost of $55,072. The first section to be restored encom­passes Fifth from Pennsylvania Avenue east to an alley, and the second covers Fifth from Wiscon­sin Avenue east to an alley.

In the former case, Tanking said the other half of the 100 block of East Fifth Street — between the alley and Ohio Avenue — had al­ready been restored. He also noted that a concrete storm drain in front of Holton City Hall will be re­placed during the restoration period “because it’s bad.”

The other half-block is located in front of the Holton Parks and Rec­reation Building, where Tanking said “the sidewalk situation isn’t good” and the bricks in that area are “kind of rough.” Both projects will be performed by the city’s summer street crew, a program that has given local youths summer work in the city for nearly a quarter of a century.

