Holton commission approves longevity pay option

After reviewing four “longevity pay” options for Holton city em­ployees, the Holton City Commis­sion on Monday voted to offer a bonus of at least $400 per year for those who have been employed by the city for at least five years.

Commissioners expressed a vari­ety of preferences for the four op­tions presented by Holton City Manager Kerwin McKee for recog­nizing and rewarding the length of time that people have worked under the city’s auspices. In the end, however, they voted to approve an option with an estimated total cost of $28,750 per year.

Longevity pay amounts in the approved option are for those em­ployed for five to eight years, $400 for full-time workers and $150 for part-time; nine to 12 years, $600 for full-time and $200 for part-time; 13 to 16 years, $800 for full-time and $250 for part-time; 17 to 20 years, $1,000 for full-time and $300 for part-time; 21 to 24 years, $1,200 for full-time and $400 for part-time; and 25 years or more, $1,600 for full-time and $500 for part-time.

