Holton closes books on school year

The Holton school board wrapped up the 2017-2018 school term Monday evening, taking care of end-of-the-fiscal year business such as paying the final bills and making the necessary budget transfers.

The goal of the budget transfers, school officials said, is to strive for ending unemcumbered cash balances for the various school funds to be similar to the beginning cash balance for the funds when the school term started.

This year, it was noted, the district continues to build up its contingency fund by transferring $40,000 into that fund at this time. An effort was also made to increase the district’s capital outlay fund and its at-risk fund to cover some federal grants that were not renewed for the after-school program.

