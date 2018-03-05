Home / News / Holton city-wide spring cleanup is Saturday

Thu, 05/03/2018 - 09:40 holtonadmin

Once again, it’s time for Holton residents to clean out their houses, garages and sheds and bring unwanted materials to Countryside Park at the south edge of Holton for the annual Holton City-Wide Spring Cleanup Day, it was reported.

The city’s annual cleanup day, set from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, May 5 at Countryside Park, allows city residents to dispose of unwanted items for free, it was reported. Restrictions on accepted materials will be enforced at the site, including proof of Holton residency, and no contractor or commercial business material will be accepted. 

Items that will be accepted at the site include carpet, clothing, paper, cardboard, furniture, mattresses, clean wood, tar paper, cabinets, iron, porcelain fixtures, bicycles and tricycles, wire, metal, appliances without refrigerant, water heaters, sinks and other similar materials.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

