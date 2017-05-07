Holton city, Jackson County employees get extra day off

In addition to being closed on Tuesday for the Fourth of July federal holiday, both the Jackson County Courthouse and Holton City Hall offices were also closed on Monday, July 3, and an additional paid day off was given to all employees, it was reported.

At the city commission’s meeting on June 19, the commissioners decided that July 3 would be an extra paid day off for city employees, saying it would be a “nice gesture.”

The city has 48 full-time employees, and it’s estimated that it costs about $7,000 a day to fund city salaries, according to Holton City Clerk Teresa Riley.

On June 26, the Jackson County Commissioners also decided to close the Courthouse, the road and bridge office, landfill, recycling center, noxious weed and household hazardous waste center and the senior citizens’ meal site on July 3, giving county employees an extra paid day off.

