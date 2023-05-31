Holton City Commission gets update on new fire engine

Holton’s fire department could be in possession of its new “first-out” fire engine as soon as this December, members of the Holton City Commission learned at their Monday, May 15 regular meeting.

Interim City Manager Teresa Riley said the city’s new fire engine — the purchase of which had been approved by commissioners in November of 2021 — was currently in Nebraska having a 109-foot aerial ladder installed on its chassis before it is shipped to Minnesota for finishing work, then delivered to Holton’s fire department.

At the time commissioners approved the $970,595 bid from Hays Fire and Rescue Sales and Service of Hays for the new fire engine — the cost of which is being covered partially by a Community Development Block Grant awarded to the city earlier in 2021 — the estimated delivery date of the fire engine was January of this year, according to Hays Fire’s 425-day estimate to custom-build and deliver the fire engine.

Previously, commissioners noted that “supply chain issues” have delayed work on the fire engine, with the most recent estimate for its delivery, announced at a commission meeting in January, set for this December or the following month.

Upon receiving word from Rosenbauer Aerials of Fremont, Neb., that the chassis had arrived there for installation of the aerial ladder, Holton Fire Chief Scott Baum confirmed that estimate.

“When they’re done putting the aerial on, it goes up to Minnesota, where they’re finishing it up,” Baum said. “They’re hoping to have it finished up by the end of December or the first of January.”

The news about the new fire engine was prompted by a comment from commissioner Marilyn Watkins about a $163,949 payment to Rosenbauer for the chassis, which was part of the meeting’s list of budget appropriations.

“I hope I’m as excited as I should be,” Watkins said.

Riley said the city had received the invoice from Rosenbauer for the chassis and noted the invoice had to be paid “right away, because otherwise, if they didn’t get their check immediately, it would add another $12,000 to it.” The Rosenbauer invoice was approved as part of the meeting’s list of budget appropriations.

