Holton Business Women get new name, purpose

The Holton Business Women’s Club is being reorganized with a new name and purpose, it has been reported.

Club members have recently renamed the club Women to Women of Jackson County in order to be more inclusive to women in all stages of life, as well as to include anyone who lives in the county, according to Julie Fahrmeier, club organizer.

“We want to have a looser format and offer more focused program topics,” Fahrmeier said.

The Holton Business Women’s Club was established in Holton more than 20 years ago for women who had or currently worked in a business.

