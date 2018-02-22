Holton B.O.E. still undecided about future of Central building

For Holton USD 336 Superintendent Bob Davies, figuring out what to do with the former Central Elementary School plays into the district’s vision for the future.

On one hand, Davies said it’s been suggested that the old school building could be either sold or used by the district to alleviate issues with overcrowding at Holton Middle School. On the other, he noted, the building has structural issues that “band-aiding” isn’t likely to fix, such as water leaks and problems with mold.

“I’d just like for us to keep having conversations before we start having knee-jerk reactions,” Davies said of the old school building, which has been out of use for almost two years since the opening of the new Holton Elementary School.

