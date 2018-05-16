Holton bands to perform Thursday on the Courtyard

The Holton schools’ band concert is headed outside this Thursday as students in grades 5-12 will perform on the east side of the Jackson County Courthouse.

Jayme Malsom, Holton band director, said the “Pops Concert On The Square” will start at 6:30 p.m. with the high school jazz ensemble, followed by the fifth-grade band, sixth-grade band, combined seventh and eighth-grade bands, combined middle school bands and then the high school band.

“The idea for the outdoor concert came from several places,” Malsom said. “The high school that my kids attended had an outdoor spring concert that was a lot of fun. I also had band and music colleagues that did outdoor concerts that really brought out the community that wouldn't normally come to a concert at the school.”

