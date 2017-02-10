Holton auxiliary to host national VFW president

Holton VFW Auxiliary 1376 will host National VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) President Dee Guillory for a special dinner during her two-day visit to Kansas, it has been reported.

The dinner will be held at 5:39 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the VFW Memorial Post, 926 W. Sixth St. in Holton. All local auxiliary members are invited to attend.

While in Kansas, Guillory will visit with members of auxiliaries in Leavenworth, Holton, Bonner Springs and Lenexa, as well as tour the 190th Air National Guard in Topeka. She will meet and have lunch with military personnel and veterans stationed at Fort Leavenworth.

Guillory was elected national president on July 26 at the 104th National Convention in New Orleans, La.

On her 16th birthday, Guillory joined the Wilkins-Edwards Auxiliary 176 in Newport News, Va., joining on the eligibility of her grandfather, who served in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1943-1946 and the Korean War from 1953-1954.

