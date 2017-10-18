Home / News / Holthaus honored by Kansas State Grange
Jody Holthaus (left), Meadowlark Extension District agent, was recently honored by the Kansas State Grange as its Distinguished Service to Agriculture Honoree for 2017. Holthaus is shown with Roger Bostwick, president of the Kansas State Grange.

Wed, 10/18/2017 - 16:46 holtonadmin

Jody Holthaus of rural Jackson County was recently honored by the Kansas State Grange as its Distinguished Service to Agriculture Honoree for 2017, it has been announced.

When accepting the award, Holthaus said, “I never thought my age or gender would get me anywhere.”

Holthaus has truly helped break down the barriers in her chosen field. The Kansas State Grange feels she is truly deserving for her dedication to the continuing education of the American farmer and their families.

Holthaus is currently in her 37th year as an agricultural agent for the Kansas State University Cooperative Extension Service. After graduating from KSU in animal science and industry, she went to work in Seneca as the agricultural agent. She worked there until 1988 when she transferred to Jackson County.In 2006, Jackson County joined Nemaha and Jefferson counties to become the Meadowlark Extension District. Holthaus’ job responsibilities are for livestock programming in the three counties, as well as working with natural resources.

