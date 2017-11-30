Holloway trial under way this week

Details about the relationship between a former Hoyt resident and the adopted daughter with whom he has been accused of sexual crimes were reported during a jury trial that began on Monday in Jackson County District Court.

Leon Holloway, 52, currently of Onaga, is facing charges of rape, indecent liberties with a child and two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy based on alleged incidents that reportedly occurred between April of 2012 and March of 2015 at Holloway’s residence in the Hoyt area. The trial is expected to last through the end of this week.

In the opening arguments of the trial, Jackson County Attorney Shawna Miller alleged Holloway began to sexually abuse his adopted daughter because he was “frustrated that his wife would no longer have sex with him” and claimed that Holloway would “scold” the girl and “withhold his love if she did not do what he wanted.”

Topeka-based defense attorney Matt Williams, however, contended that the girl is “malicious” and has people “utterly terrified” of her while she shows “a general ambivalence” toward what is going on around her.

Furthermore, Williams said, Holloway has been compliant with law enforcement officers in the investigation against him and is “not trying to hide anything because he has nothing to hide.”

The investigation into Holloway began in April of 2015 when Misty Flewelling, then an employee of the Kansas Department for Children and Families, was called by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to interview the girl after she made claims that Holloway had been sexually abusing her since she was 10 years old.

