Holloway retrial set for July

A former Hoyt resident whose November trial in Jackson County District Court on child sex charges ended in a hung jury is facing a new trial on the same charges — with other charges possibly to be included — to be held in district court this summer.

District Court Judge Norbert Marek set a five-day retrial in the case of Leon Holloway, 52, currently a resident of Onaga, on charges of rape, indecent liberties with a child and two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy for the week of July 16. The charges stemmed from alleged incidents that reportedly happened between April of 2012 and March of 2015.

Marek delayed action on a motion filed by Jackson County Attorney Shawna Miller to consolidate the case, which was filed in May of 2015, with another case filed in October of 2017 involving child pornography possession charges against Holloway, on the grounds that Topeka-based defense attorney Matt Williams could file a motion for “severance” of the two cases.

