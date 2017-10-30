Holloway, awaiting trial, faces new child exploitation charge

A former Hoyt resident facing a November trial on child sex charges was arrested Wednesday and charged with possession of child pornogra­phy, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse.

Following a Wednesday afternoon traffic stop in Hoyt, Leon Holloway, 52, of Onaga was arrested on a charge of exploitation of a child based on an investigation by Morse's office into Holloway's alleged pos­session of child pornography.

Morse said Holloway was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center with bond set at $25,000. Jackson County Attorney Shawna Miller said Holloway was freed on bond over the weekend.

A four-day trial for Holloway is currently scheduled to begin Mon­day, Nov. 27 on charges of rape, in­decent liberties with a child and two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy. He was scheduled to appear in court Friday morning for a pre-tri­al hearing on those charges.

The charges Holloway faces in the November trial were filed in May of 2015 and stemmed from alleged inci­dents involving a girl younger than 14 years of age that reportedly occurred between April of 2012 and March of 2015 at Holloway's resi­dence in the Hoyt area.

