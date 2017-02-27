Hollister waives preliminary hearing on September burglary

A former Holton resident who evaded law enforcement for nearly three months after an August 2016 burglary in Whiting waived a pre­liminary hearing in the criminal case against her during a Thursday hearing in Jackson County District Court.

However, the case against Me­gan Hollister, 32, of Horton did not immediately proceed to arraign­ment, as Atchison-based defense attorney Andrew Delaney said there have been “some plea nego­tiations” with the Jackson County Attorney’s Office, but “no agree­ment” on a plea deal.

District Court Judge Norbert Marek set Hollister’s arraignment for Friday, March 24. Hollister is currently free on $10,000 bond, but is also facing criminal charges in a related case in Atchison County.

Hollister has been charged in Jackson County with possession of methamphetamine, residential bur­glary, theft, possession of mari­juana, possession of drug parapher­nalia and criminal damage of prop­erty, according to court records.

