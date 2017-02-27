Hollister waives preliminary hearing on September burglary
A former Holton resident who evaded law enforcement for nearly three months after an August 2016 burglary in Whiting waived a preliminary hearing in the criminal case against her during a Thursday hearing in Jackson County District Court.
However, the case against Megan Hollister, 32, of Horton did not immediately proceed to arraignment, as Atchison-based defense attorney Andrew Delaney said there have been “some plea negotiations” with the Jackson County Attorney’s Office, but “no agreement” on a plea deal.
District Court Judge Norbert Marek set Hollister’s arraignment for Friday, March 24. Hollister is currently free on $10,000 bond, but is also facing criminal charges in a related case in Atchison County.
Hollister has been charged in Jackson County with possession of methamphetamine, residential burglary, theft, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal damage of property, according to court records.
