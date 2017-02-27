Home / News / Hollister waives preliminary hearing on September burglary

Hollister waives preliminary hearing on September burglary

Mon, 02/27/2017 - 17:07 holtonadmin
By Brian Sanders

 

A former Holton resident who evaded law enforcement for nearly three months after an August 2016 burglary in Whiting waived a pre­liminary hearing in the criminal case against her during a Thursday hearing in Jackson County District Court.

However, the case against Me­gan Hollister, 32, of Horton did not immediately proceed to arraign­ment, as Atchison-based defense attorney Andrew Delaney said there have been “some plea nego­tiations” with the Jackson County Attorney’s Office, but “no agree­ment” on a plea deal.

District Court Judge Norbert Marek set Hollister’s arraignment for Friday, March 24. Hollister is currently free on $10,000 bond, but is also facing criminal charges in a related case in Atchison County.

Hollister has been charged in Jackson County with possession of methamphetamine, residential bur­glary, theft, possession of mari­juana, possession of drug parapher­nalia and criminal damage of prop­erty, according to court records.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media