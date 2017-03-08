Hollister sentencing set for later this month

Sentencing has been scheduled later this month for a former Holton resident after a no-contest plea on a burglary charge was entered last Friday in Jackson County District Court.

Judge Norbert Marek set a Friday, Aug. 25 sentencing date for Megan M. Hollister, 32, of Horton, who had also been charged with possession of methamphetamine, theft, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal damage of property, according to court records. Those charges were dropped in exchange for the no-contest burglary plea.

Jackson County Attorney Shawna Miller said the sentencing on Hollister’s burglary charge, a Level 7 non-person felony, ranges from 11 months to 34 months, with the length of the sentence and whether she will receive a presumptive prison sentence or probation to be decided based upon Hollister’s criminal history.

