Hollister changes plea again, gets prison sentence

A former Holton resident who evaded law enforcement for three months after an August 2016 burglary in Whiting, sought a plea deal on the charge after her arrest and then withdrew the plea to go to trial will now spend the next year and a half in prison after resubmitting the plea.

Megan Hollister, 33, of Horton, was scheduled to go to trial on residential burglary and five other charges in connection with the August 2016 incident in Jackson County District Court on Thursday after withdrawing her no-contest plea on the burglary charge in late September.

But on Wednesday, court officials noted that Hollister entered a new plea of no contest to the burglary charge, and District Court Judge Norbert Marek sentenced Hollister to 19 months in prison, with credit for more than three months of previous incarceration at the Jackson County Detention Center.

The sentencing put an end to a case that had already taken several twists and turns after Hollister and Shelby Hopkins of Whiting allegedly broke into a Whiting residence on Aug. 21, 2016, and stole several electronic items. Hopkins was caught shortly after the alleged burglary and sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Hollister, however, remained on the “Jackson County Most Wanted” list until she was apprehended three months later in Atchison County, where she was charged with theft, driving while suspended and fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer. She was placed on probation in Atchison County for the theft and driving charges for a year.

