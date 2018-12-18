Holiday publishing schedule announced

The Holton Recorder will be combining its Monday and Wednesday editions in the next two weeks and will only print one edition on those Wednesdays, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, due to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

The Recorder will publish one, combined edition during those two holiday weeks. There will be no Monday editions on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

The Holton Recorder office will close at noon on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day. The office will also be closed at noon on New Year’s Eve and will be closed on New Year’s Day.

As always, for the up-to-the-minute local news for Jackson County, follow The Recorder on Twitter at @HoltonRecorder and read the local news online at holtonrecorder.net