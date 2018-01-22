HMS group proposes fitness trail at Countryside Park

A Holton student group’s plans to build a fitness trail at Countryside Park has received the blessing of the Holton City Commission.

During the commission’s regular meeting on Tuesday ― held a day later than usual due to the Martin Luther King holiday on Monday ― commissioners heard a proposal from Erika Allen, sponsor of the Holton Middle School KAYS (Kansas Association for Youth) group, for the addition of a fitness trail at the park, located at the southern edge of Holton.

Allen said the plan involves constructing a concrete trail that is six feet wide, runs around the perimeter of Countryside Park and connects to the sidewalk that leads to the recently constructed Dogwood Dog Park. The trail as planned measures “just shy of a mile all the way around,” Holton City Manager Kerwin McKee said.

