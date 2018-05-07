Highland set to close Holton regional center

The Holton regional center of Highland Community College, located at the southern edge of town along the east side of U.S. Highway 75, will not be the site of any college courses this fall, it has been learned, fueling speculation that the site may be in the process of being sold.

A spokesperson for HCC said yesterday that the college would continue to have a presence in Holton in the fall, however, through evening courses offered at Holton High School and some day courses offered there to high school students.

HCC has had a Holton regional center since 2002 when it opened a site at the corner of Fourth Street and Colorado Avenue. Prior to that, HCC offered evening courses at the high school.

In 2010, HCC opened its current location in Holton in what originally was the Gary Hardy Dodge building.

