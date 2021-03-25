Highland Community College offers a variety of courses for students

For more than 163 years, Highland Community College has served the northeast Kansas region and today offers students the opportunity to say “close to home” and “far from debt,” it has been reported.

“Highland is a much more economical option than other colleges in the area,” said Stacy Simmer, HCC Director of Marketing. “Traditional courses are $120 per credit hour, including books, tuition and fees. Not a lot of colleges come close to our rates!”

In addition to the main campus in Highland, HCC offers multiple campus locations across Kansas that can fit most needs. The main campus features apartment-style housing with full kitchens, Simmer said, so you’re able to get the college experience while living on campus.

Online courses are also available from Highland for those who prefer a learn-from-home experience.

“A lot of students take these courses for prerequisites or if they are taking time off from traditional schooling,” Simmer said.

HCC offers many courses that are transferrable to four-year colleges and universities. College representatives are available to let students know in advance how their classes and credit hours will transfer to other schools.

The College also makes its courses available to high school students — and for those students, some HCC classes are completely free, Simmer said.

For more information on Highland Community College, visit highlandcc.edu