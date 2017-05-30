High winds bring historic barn to ground

A historic hay barn, owned by Harold E. and Judy Thompson of rural Denison, was “demolished” by tornadic winds on Thursday, May 18.

The white barn was known as the Torrence barn, since it was built by Joseph Torrence in 1914, and it was once considered the largest barn in Jackson County. The Thompson property is located one mile north and three miles east of Denison at 19845 Barber Rd.

“It happened around 8 p.m.,” Thompson said. “The wind lifted the roof, and the whole thing shifted 50 feet to the east.”

Thompson said there was no cattle or machinery in the barn during the incident.

“A huge amount of lumber was used to build it,” he said. “If you built that barn today, it’d cost you $300,000.”

For more information, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.