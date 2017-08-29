"Hidden Treasures" tour to showcase Whiting area

The Jackson County Historical Society is offering a historic glimpse of the Whiting area this October with a special Hidden Treasures Tour.

“Rails And Trails Around Whiting” is a bus tour down scenic country roads that will be held on both Oct. 7 and Oct. 14 and will feature a variety of notable places in the area, it was reported. The same tour sites are featured on both dates.

For the past six years, the society has offered tours of area barns each fall. While this year’s tour will include some barns, it will also feature much more, according to Anna Wilhelm of the historical society.

“Our first barn tour was in Whiting so we’re going back and kind of starting over again,” Wilhelm said. “We’ve added some things and looked for things that are unusual in the area.”

The tour group will leave at 8:30 a.m. both days from the Whiting Community Center and will return at 3 p.m., it was reported. Participants are allowed to take photographs on the tour, Wilhelm said.

