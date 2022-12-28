HHS students enjoy challenges of KAMS program

Two Holton High School students who want to challenge themselves academically are taking part in the Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science (KAMS) early college program at Fort Hays State University.

Tuley Gilliland and Griffin Davies are both finishing up their high school course requirements at FHSU while simultaneously completing college courses through KAMS.

Gilliland, who is the daughter of Alex and Taige Gilliland, is a junior at HHS and just completed her first semester in the KAMS program.

Davies, son of Bob and Melody Davies, is a senior at HHS and has one semester left in the KAMS program.

In 2006, the Kansas Legislature passed a bill establishing the two-year program with the state covering tuition for all students. Families are still required to pay for room and board, as well as cover other fees.

As part of the program, the students complete their remaining two years of high school at FHSU while living on campus and taking college classes. The students also remain enrolled in their high school.

Gilliland said she learned about the program through Davies.

“I think I was just really frustrated at school,” Gilliland said. “I thought I could be doing more, and I wanted more out of my education.”

She applied for the KAMS program last year, which included taking several assessment tests and gathering letters of recommendation from all of her teachers.

Only 25 students, including Gilliland, were accepted into the KAMS program for this fall.

Even though she was a multi-sport athlete in high school, Gilliland said she was willing to walk away from that to focus on her academics.

She said she is still considered a junior at HHS, calling KAMS a “dual” program. Even though she lives on the FHSU campus, she still takes part in organizations at HHS, including student council.

She’ll also be able to walk across the graduation stage with her graduating class in May 2024 and can attend other school-sponsored events like homecoming and prom.

In the fall semester, Gilliland took biology, pre-calculus, English composition and a one-on-one research course with a professor.

“It’s challenging me, but I’m really enjoying it,” she said.

