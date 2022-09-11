HHS to stage "South Pacific"

Holton High School students will stage the musical “South Pacific” by Rodgers and Hammerstein at the school auditorium at 7 p.m. on Nov. 10, 12 and 13, it has been reported. Ticket prices at the door are $3 per K-12 student and $5 for adults.

Alyssa Wendel, vocal music director in the district, is the director and is assisted by Erika Allen (assistant director) and Patrick Grindol (pit director).

“South Pacific” is a musical composed by Richard Rodgers, with lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and book by Hammerstein and Joshua Logan. The work premiered in 1949 on Broadway and was an immediate hit, running for 1,925 performances.

A romantic musical, the story line was loosely based on James A. Michener’s 1947 short-story collection “Tales Of The South Pacific.”

The plot centers on an American nurse stationed on a South Pacific island during World War II, who falls in love with a middle-aged expatriate French plantation owner.

This is Wendel’s first production at HHS. It is also her first year of teaching and first year at HHS. She completed undergraduate work at Bethany College at Lindsborg and graduate work at The University of Kansas.

“There is so much talent at HHS, and I’m so excited to see where the rest of the year take us, especially when we arrive at contest season,” Wendel said. “I love how involved the kids are in everything. There is talent in all areas here. We strive to become better every day, and we work on letting that talent shine in the music department, too.”

“I would say this about the musical,” Wendel said. “South Pacific is a World War II romance story, but the audience should be ready to smile, laugh and cry. There is a lot of emotional moments in this musical.”

Members of the HHS cast for South Pacific include - *Ensign Nellie Forbush - Madeline Murnahan, *Emile de Becque - Braun Teter, Ngana - Kaylin Segenhagen, Jerome - Grace Selley, Henry (Emile’s Assistant) - Emberlee Allen, *Bloody Mary - Delaney New, *Liat - Makaela Wilson, Bloody Mary’s Assistant/ Servant - Taylor Segenhagen, *Luther Billis - Ashton Shrick, Abner - Jeffery Montgomery.

Stewpot (George Watts) - Jayden Fletcher, Professor - Ethan Peterson, *Lt. Joseph Cable - Parker Crouch. *Capt. George Brackett - Gavin Barnes, Cmdr. William Harbison - Logan Peterson, Lt. Buzz Adams - Josie Barrow, Yeoman Hebert Quale - Sheldon Conley, Radio Operator Bob McCaffrey - Emily Ditzler, Tom O’Brien/ Sailor - Kayden Gale, Seabee - Tucker Gilliland.

Marine - Piper Robinson, Shore Patrolman - Mya Marten, Lt. Genevieve Marshall - Lili Tanking, Ensign Dinah Murphy - Amanda Taylor, Ensign Janet MacGregor - Elisa Bartel, Ensigns - Bela Ward, Presley Phillips, Zoey Tinney, Calista Hunt, Angelica Pol, Saige Smith, Aubrey Wilkinson, Krissi Fitzpatrick and Jaedyn Nickelson.

Note: Lead roles for the musical are indicated by asterisk (*) before names.

The HVAC system upgrades for the auditorium have not completed yet due to shipping delays, so HHS is advising guests to bring a jacket or coat in case it is cold in the auditorium during the performances.