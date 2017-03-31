HHS seeking nominations for Alumnus of the Year

With two months to go before Holton High School’s “Glory Days” weekend arrives and HHS alumni converge on their alma mater for a weekend of reunions, remembrances and other activities, the Holton Alumni Association is seeking an outstanding Wildcat graduate to honor as the 2017 Alumnus of the Year.

Nominations are being accepted through Monday, May 1 for a Holton High School graduate to be honored at this year’s Holton Alumni Banquet, it was reported. This year’s banquet is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, May 27 in the HHS gym, followed by a dance from 8 p.m. to midnight at Your Place Or Mine.

The banquet will follow a full day of alumni activities, including class reunions and the alumni pa­rade, the latter set for 11 a.m. around Holton’s Town Square during annual “Glory Days” fes­tivities.

The annual banquet and related activities are organized by a board of volunteers, it was reported. Board members for this year are Erin (Ludvicek) Carlson, class of 2001, president; Carli (Watkins) Keling, class of 2003, president-elect; Kim Clark, class of 2001, vice president; and Matt Wilson, class of 2003, treasurer.

Nomination letters may be mailed to P.O. Box 175, Holton, KS 66436 or e-mailed to holtonalumni@gmail.com. Carlson may be contacted at that e-mail ad­dress or by telephone at (785) 341-3152 for more information about nominations or tickets to the ban­quet.