HHS projects, elementary recess discussed

Three fix-up and improvement needs at Holton High School top the current list of USD 336 facilities needs, according to a report from a school board facilities sub-committee that recently visited all of the Holton schools along with Superintendent Bob Davies.

The exterior brick on the west side of the Holton High School building needs to be re-tuckpointed, it has been reported.

At the football stadium, the retaining wall at the base of the stadium seating area needs to be shored up, it has been reported.

And the heating and cooling system at the high school reportedly cannot keep humidity and comfort levels where they should be.

The list of fix-up and improvement needs at the Holton school facilities compiled by the board’s facilities committee is lengthy and ranges from the need for better lighting, additional security cameras and new carpeting at various locations to the need for repainting at various locations.

Also noted in the facilities needs list was the need for a better job of locking outside entrance/exit doors at the high school and middle school, turning off lights when rooms are not being used and a card reader to access the high school weight room, so that the school can keep track of who is using the facility.

Resurfacing the running track and purchasing “Chigger Field’’ were also listed on the school facilities’ things to do list.

