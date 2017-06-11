HHS to present "Thoroughly Modern Millie"

In the pre-Depression 1920s, it was considered a “thoroughly modern” thing for women to marry for money rather than love.

Over the next two weekends, the Holton High School drama department will present a Tony Award-winning musical comedy about a Kansas woman’s attempts to do exactly that.

“Thoroughly Modern Millie,” based on the 1967 movie of the same name, will be presented on the HHS stage on Saturday and Sunday and again on Saturday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 19, with all performances beginning at 7 p.m. A dinner theater performance is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18, with dinner to be served at 5 p.m., it was reported.

Director Randall Bond said at first, he was initially unfamiliar with the musical, which features music by Jeanine Tesori, lyrics by Dick Scanlan and a book by Scanlan and Richard Morris. Bond had sent out some “feelers” last year to colleagues and received a few replies suggesting “Millie.”

“We are down in numbers with our guys this year, and I was looking for something for a predominantly female cast — something with some good songs and the potential for a chorus,” Bond said. “We felt it was something that would challenge the kids but was also within our reach and had some really good music.”

The storyline involves Salina girl Millie Dillmount escaping to New York City in 1922, determined to become a success and assuming the modern look of a “flapper.” She meets and befriends Jimmy, an attractive young paper clip salesman who does not show pride in his wealth, and Dorothy, an actress from California.

Along the way, she gets a job working as a stenographer and sets her sights on her boss, Trevor Graydon, much to the dismay of Jimmy, who has fallen in love with her. Other problems arise when she checks into a hotel owned by Mrs. Meers, the leader of a white slavery ring in China — and are Jimmy and Dorothy really who they say they are?

