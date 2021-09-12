HHS, Holton Community Theatre to present Christmas plays

Two Christmas-themed comedies will be presented during the holiday season in Holton, one at Holton High School and the other at Holton Community Theatre, according to Shannon Wittmer, who is in charge of both plays.

“I’m directing two plays at the same time, which is something I will probably not try to do again,” Wittmer joked.

On Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11 and 12, Holton High School will present “Charlie Jingle, P.E.: The Case Of The Nicked Naughty List,” a one-act comedy written by Topeka Civic Theatre creative director Shannon Reilly, in the HHS auditorium.

Then, on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18 and 19, HCT will present “The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon.” The Dec. 18 dinner theater presentation is already sold out, Wittmer said, but tickets are still available for the Dec. 19 matinee.

In the HHS production, Logan Heineken plays the title character in “Charlie Jingle,” one of Santa’s elves who wants to be a private detective — or “private elf,” hence the “P.E.” of the title — but there’s one little detail complicating his dream job.

“No crime ever takes place at the North Pole!” Wittmer said. “It’s a really cute little show.”

Other cast members include Andy Kimberlin, Brynn Schmille, Lilly Kimberlin, Autumn Mount, Zoey Tinney, Braun Teter, Trinity Rodriguez, Kaiya Taylor, Rayona Munoz, Viola Crayton, Nakia Riddle, Madeline Heineken, Bela Ward, Sheldon Conley, Lexie Larson, Lane Pruett and Kayde Taylor. Dalton Ent will be handling light design and sound for the play.

Showtime both nights is 7 p.m., and tickets, available at the door, are $5 for adults and $3 for students.

The following weekend, HCT’s presentation of “Wonderthon” will offer “a spoof on the Hallmark Channel’s Christmas movies and how they all follow the same formula,” Wittmer said of the comedy, described as “the sugar rush of six Christmas movies all at once.”

“It’s very dramatic and kind of silly, but it’s fun,” Wittmer added.

Cast members include Carrie Holliday, Shannacy Schimmel, Kisha Patterson, Casey Patterson, Patricia Middleton, Brett Nelson, Carolyn Cochren, Jake Spalding, Karen Williams, Justin Fluke, Chris Heineken, Becca Robertson, Shannon Wittmer, Austin Zeller, Jenny Gilliland, Travis Henry and Mallory Jacobs, with curtain by Shayne Dorris.

Tickets for the Saturday, Dec. 18 dinner theater at 6 p.m. are sold out, but tickets for the matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19 are still available and may be purchased for $15 each at holtoncommunitytheatre.org. A bar and concessions will be available for the Dec. 19 performance, Wittmer said.