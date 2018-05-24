HHS graduates 61 seniors

“Cherish your family.”

Those were the words of Holton High School summa cum laude graduate AJ Haussler, whose speech during last Saturday’s HHS commencement ceremony began with a focus on one particular member of his family — his father, HHS social sciences teacher Kurt Haussler.

As a Kansas Governor’s Scholar, the younger Haussler was allowed to honor a teacher whose influence on his life had the most impact. And even though he said he only had one class with his father as a teacher during his high school years, the elder Haussler taught him much more than he could learn in school.

“He’s taught me more than just American history lessons and interesting facts about Teddy Roosevelt,” AJ Haussler said of his father. “Most importantly, he has taught me to chase my dreams and never look back. This man has told me from a young age that no matter the circumstances, he will always be proud to call me his son.”

