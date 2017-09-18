HHS grad Schneider assists with rescues in wake of Harvey

Jacob Schneider, a 2004 graduate of Holton High School, was in­volved in rescuing nearly 25 people and their pets as part of a two-man Coast Guard water rescue team working in Texas during Hurricane Harvey.

“All in all, the experience as a whole was probably one of the highlights of my career so far,” said Schneider.

Schneider, 32, is a Petty Officer Second Class and is stationed at the United States Coast Guard station in New Orleans. He is the son of Dr. Joe and Teresa Schneider, for­merly of Holton.

His unit in New Orleans was called on Aug. 28 to assist in flood area rescues in southeast Texas during Hurricane Harvey.

“Houston was hit pretty hard, but the storm was moving east towards areas like Beaumont and Port Ar­thur, which is where we were heading,” Schneider said. “Several of the members at my station were already familiar with flood area re­sponse, such as Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and the floods in Baton Rouge, La. in 2016, which I also participated with last year.”

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.