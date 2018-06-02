HHS drama department to present 'Delval Divas'

The Holton High School drama department will stage the comedy “Delval Divas” with an all-female cast this coming Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 10-11.

Written by Barbara Pease Weber, the play centers on four well-educated, professional women who live at the Delaware Valley Federal Correctional facility, a low-level security prison for white- and ‘pink’- collar crimes, said HHS director Audrey Baxter.

“These women have made poor life choices, and they have the warden and guard bought off, and they have turned the prison into more of a spa experience,” Baxter said.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.