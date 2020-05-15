HHS Class of 2020 Cruise Night is Saturday
Holton High School will be hosting a Cruise Night from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, to honor the graduating Class of 2020, it has been reported.
Each senior family is encouraged to decorate their car (ex. window chalk, balloons, etc.) to celebrate their senior and cruise the Square during what would have been the school's regularly scheduled graduation.
In order for this to be approved as a Class of 2020 Cruise Night, the city of Holton and the Jackson County Health Department reminds community members not to get out of their cars and congregate or get out and mixing with people from other cars. This is not a parade so each car should only be occupied by the senior and their immediate family who they live with.
Extended family and community members who would like to attend to honor the Class of 2020 should park around the Square, stay in their cars and honk when their senior goes by.