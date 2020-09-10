HES students to attend classes remotely next week

Due to a "major issue with staffing" regarding COVID-19, students at Holton Elementary School will attend classes remotely next week. The students will be able to return in person on Monday, Oct. 19, according to Holton Superintendent Bob Davies.

"This facility has not had any students show up with the coronavirus and the students have done an excellent job with washing their hands, keeping their masks on and social distancing when possible. Our issues that are causing us concerns are that the teachers and other staff are not able to remain at school due to staff quarantining due to close contacts with infected persons," Davis said Friday. "Our substitute teacher pool this year is also not as big, so covering classes this week has been near impossible. This, as well as regular sickness, appointments and other adults in the building being quarantined, has shown us that we are on the verge of not being able to maintain a safe environment that our district and our patrons demand. So before we do something in a chaotic state with no warnings due to not being able to safely have students in the building, we are going to proactively get ahead and have elementary students attend remotely."

Classes for the district were already scheduled to be out this Monday for in-service.

"We hope this proactive approach will help parents get better prepared as we move forward. Randy Fox, HES principal, will also send out more information on Monday as he can tackle some more detailed issues with the staff on Monday so they can better prepare as well," Davies said.

Students at the middle school and high school will continue to attend classes in person.

"However, any middle school or high school student who is needed by parents at home to help with younger siblings will be allowed to go remotely for this week with no barriers," Davies said.

Preschool will remain in session at the school as they are able to keep going with their staff and they are in their own building, Davis said. Ipads and chargers were sent home with students on Friday. Students with internet issues and who requested packets will be given those as staff get them ready.

Students have been given a temporary lunch card that the district asks that they bring if they are going to pick up a breakfast and lunch any day next week.

On Monday, Fox will detail more information about packets, lunch pick-ups, See saw, google classrooms, zoom, and any other issues to parents, it was reported.