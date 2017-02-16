Heights students to receive core credits for WIT classes

Jackson Heights High School students who take vocational-technical classes through Washburn Tech will start receiving core credit, rather than elective credit, for taking those classes, the USD 335 Board of Education decided on Monday.

The board approved a proposal from Joel Hesed, JHHS director of student services, to allow courses taken through Washburn Tech to count toward course requirements for students who are more interested in going into the work force after graduation than on to a two-year or four-year college or university.

“We want to look at the programs they’re in and assign the proper credit,” said Hesed, who noted that JHHS students taking Washburn Tech classes currently receive 2.5 elective credits per semester. The proposal, which he said came from a suggestion from a Santa Fe Trail High School administrator, would disburse those credits differently and “free them up for electives.”

“If they don’t have any interest in going to college, it would also allow them to meet their local graduation requirements without duplicating any redundant work,” he added.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.