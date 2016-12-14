Heights says 'no' to baseball, softball

Despite student and patron interest in the formation of baseball and softball teams at Jackson Heights High School, the Jackson Heights USD 335 Board of Education announced this week that the district would not be starting up teams for the time being.

During the board’s regular meeting on Monday, board members voted — albeit not unanimously — not to initiate baseball and softball programs in the district due to concerns with enrollment sustainability, available facilities and available resources. Board members also noted the possibility of taking the matter up again in the future.

The opposition in the 5-1 vote was voiced by board member Doug Amon, who said he would like to see baseball and softball programs considered again in the future, although he added he was not sure whether Jackson Heights’ financial or enrollment situations would be much different in a year or two.

The vote also didn’t sit well with district patron Russell Bacon, who approached the board in August with a proposal to add baseball and softball in the Heights district and who suggested that the programs could be paid for through donations from district parents and patrons.

“They could at least say they honestly gave it a try,” Bacon said following the board’s vote. “They could use these programs to try to save their (enrollment) numbers and try to give their students something that they wanted, because they were polled and they wanted it. And now the board’s not willing to do it. I don’t get it.”

District Superintendent and Elementary Principal Adrianne Walsh said she “could certainly appreciate” the concerns of Bacon and students who have stated a desire to participate in baseball or softball.

But as Walsh noted, questions of enrollment stability and financial resources — as well as “other kinds of resources,” such as the availability of bus drivers for extracurricular activities — stand in the way of starting up programs.

“There are years when I have struggled to get personnel to sponsor the programs that we have in place,” Walsh said. “I know there isn’t one of you who doesn’t desire to give our kids this opportunity, but I’m not sure that this is the right time.”

Board member Ed Rostetter, whose motion not to start the ball programs resulted in the 5-1 vote, agreed with Walsh that while the programs would be good for the district, it was a matter of “bad timing.”

“There’s just not enough kids coming through in the next three or four years to maintain the programs,” Rostetter said. “But I wouldn’t say no forever.”

Board vice president Konrad Coe — conducting the meeting in the absence of Board President David Allen — noted that enrollment has declined in recent years, contributing to concerns about whether the programs would be sustainable.

“Look at what our numbers are doing. For the last five years, our numbers have dropped and dropped and dropped. And the kids that we have here now show no increase in those numbers,” Coe said. “If we’re going to start something, I want to make sure that it’s sustainable and that we’re going to do a good job with the program.”

After the vote, Bacon contended that if the school board was “worried” about enrollment numbers, having the ball programs in place would have been a good way to bolster those numbers.

“Why not add programs that will help increase their numbers?” he asked.

In other business on Monday, the board:

* Approved the meeting’s agenda and consent agenda, the latter including minutes from the board’s Nov. 14 meeting and monthly bills and activity account reports.

* Heard a presentation from members of the FFA chapter at JHHS on their recent trip to the national FFA convention in Indianapolis, Ind. Chapter members speaking during the meeting included John Kennedy, Judd Nelson, Kolby Rethman, Tanner Reed, Quinn Allen, Jerilyn Nelson, Trey Manuel, Joel Kennedy and Dalton Jones.

Coe, who accompanied the students to the convention, said he appreciated the opportunity to attend with them and noted the last time he attended a national convention, he was participating in the national dairy judging contest as a student.

* Heard comments from FFA advisor Paul Lierz about plans for a garden for the horticulture class at JHHS.

* Met in executive session for 20 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel matters.

* Approved a contract for Kim Sheeley as a district cook.

* Accepted the resignations of Lyle Alley as middle school social studies teacher — bringing a 38-year career of teaching and coaching in the district to a close — and Gera Cochren as assistant middle school volleyball coach.

* Adjourned the meeting at 6:55 p.m. The board agreed to move the meeting’s start time from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. to accommodate attendance at a Christmas concert for middle and high school students that evening.

The board regularly meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at the Jackson Heights High School library. For more information, or to get on the agenda of an upcoming meeting, call the district office at 364-2194.