Royalty candidates for the Jackson Heights High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 22 have been announced. Queen candidates, from left on the front row, are Chase Gigstad, Abby Williams and Kate Lierz; king candidates, from left on the back row, are Braden Dohl, Brady Holliday and Trevor Klahr. A king and queen will be announced at halftime of that evening's game against Maur Hill.