Heights to receive state funding for security

On Monday, the Kansas Department of Education started the process of distributing $5 million in Safe and Secure Schools State Aid matching grant funds for security improvements at Kansas schools, but two of Jackson County’s three school districts seeking some of those funds were told they were ineligible.

Holton USD 336 Superintendent Bob Davies and Royal Valley USD 337 Superintendent Aaric Davis said state officials told them that since they had sought to purchase security equipment for their respective schools before the grants were announced, they were not eligible to receive some of those funds to offset the cost of their purchases.

“If we had waited a couple of months to order our secure door systems, then we probably would have qualified,” RV’s Davis said.

