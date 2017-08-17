Heights to host eclipse activities for students, parents

Jackson Heights school officials have scheduled a full slate of activities for students this coming Monday to accompany viewing the total solar eclipse that will occur that day.

But as District Superintendent and Elementary Principal Adrianne Walsh noted during the Jackson Heights USD 335 Board of Education meeting on Monday, those activities are intended expressly for the district’s students, staff and patrons.

“This is what we’re wanting to do for the parents, the students and the staff, not necessarily the general public,” Walsh said, referencing eclipse-related activities that will also involve students from the Holton school district.

Still, school officials said they are aware that the district is just inside the eclipse’s path of totality — the area where the sun will be totally obscured by the moon, creating a brief, night-like atmosphere — and people will want to stop along the roads to witness the eclipse, which is expected to keep Jackson Heights in the dark for little more than a minute.

“Don’t be surprised to have a lot of people up here that we’ll have no clue who they are,” Middle and High School Principal Darren Shupe said.

