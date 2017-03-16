Heights B.O.E. approves increasing insurance bid

Rising property and liability insurance premiums — as well as many insurance companies not wanting to provide insurance for smaller school districts — are “just the nature of the beast” when it comes to insuring schools like Jackson Heights, the USD 335 Board of Education was told on Monday.

During the board’s regular monthly meeting held that evening, board members met with Jared Beam of the Brier Payne Meade insurance firm of Topeka to discuss a proposal for the district’s property and liability insurance premium for the 2017-18 school year — a premium of $48,733 plus a $4,300 agency fee, totaling $53,033, from EMC Insurance.

Board members voted to approve the EMC premium but questioned how the company’s premium could have doubled since the 2012-13 school year. At that time, EMC’s premium for the district was $24,045 before adding in the agency fee, according to information presented by Beam.

For more on this article, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.