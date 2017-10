Holton Community Theatre will present the melodrama “The Treasure Of Shiver River” Oct. 14, Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 at Penny’s on the west side of the Holton Square. Cast members include (from left) Tom Brown, Carolyn Cochren, Shannon Wittmer, Justin Fluke, Dyann Parks, Chris Heineken, Mallory Jacobs, LeAnn Brown, Chad Phillips, Randall Bond, Carrie Holliday and Jacob Spalding. Tickets are on sale at all Holton banks.