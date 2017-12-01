HCH welcomes first baby of 2017

Holton Community Hospital’s first baby of 2017 was born on Sunday, Jan. 8.

Anna Jean Matthews was delivered by Dr. Michael Keehn at 7:19 p.m. She is the daughter of Bryce and Casey Matthews of Mayetta.

Anna weighed 8 pounds, 3.5 ounces and was 20 inches long at birth.

The couple has been married for three years, and Anna is their first child.

Maternal grandparents are Lester and Danna Crawshaw of Mayetta. Paternal grandparents are Bruce and Ronda Matthews of Woodward, Okla.

Paternal great-grandfather is Ronald Chappell of Livermore, Calif.

Casey works for the state of Kansas, and Bryce works for an area trucking company.

Casey said some of the couple’s family drove up from Okalahoma on Sunday to visit for an hour or so before they headed back home.

“They wanted to meet Anna and weren’t sure about the weather this weekend so they made the 12-hour roundtrip in a day,” Casey said.

The couple received some gifts from the hospital in honor of their new arrival.

“The service is always great at Holton Community Hospital,” she said. “It’s a great place to deliver.”