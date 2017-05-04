HCH proud of Level IV Trauma Center designation

Holton Community Hospital staff members are proud of its Level IV Trauma Center designation and are working to keep it.

About five years ago, the state of Kansas established specific criteria through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for hospital trauma center designations ranging from Level I to Level IV, said Carrie Saia, chief executive officer at HCH.

For the past three years, Saia said, HCH has been designated as a Level IV Trauma Center.

“We feel it’s important to keep our educational and equipment standards in place to serve the community this way," Saia said, “especially because of our location near a highway."

Not all Kansas hospitals are designated as trauma centers, she added.

