HCH has sold all tax credits for ER remodel

Holton Community Hospital has sold all of the state tax credits it has received to help remodel and expand the facility’s emergency room, according to hospital administrators.

Pam Holaday, HCH Foundation executive director, said that of the $213,000 in tax credits the hospital received through the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Community Service Tax Credit Program, all have been either sold or pledged.

Through the tax credit program, donors, including businesses and individuals, will receive a state tax credit equal to 70 percent of the amount they contribute, it was reported.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.