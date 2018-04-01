Home / News / HCH has sold all tax credits for ER remodel

HCH has sold all tax credits for ER remodel

Thu, 01/04/2018 - 15:53 holtonadmin
By Ali Holcomb

Holton Community Hospital has sold all of the state tax credits it has received to help remodel and expand the facility’s emergency room, according to hospital administrators.

Pam Holaday, HCH Foundation executive director, said that of the $213,000 in tax credits the hospital received through the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Community Service Tax Credit Program, all have been either sold or pledged.

Through the tax credit program, donors, including businesses and individuals, will receive a state tax credit equal to 70 percent of the amount they contribute, it was reported.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media