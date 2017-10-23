HCH Auxiliary celebrating 50 years with soup, pie supper

In 1967, Holton Hospital administrator Roger Lewis came up with a plan for an auxiliary organization that would serve the hospital’s needs, and he asked his wife, Dorothy, to work on putting such an organization together.

At the first organizational meeting on July 12, 1967, a total of 65 women were present to hear about the hospital’s needs and what they could do to fill those needs. By November, the auxiliary boasted more than 110 members who performed volunteer activities at the hospital and worked to raise funds to purchase necessary hospital equipment.

Over the next 50 years, the auxiliary would go on to raise more than $275,000 to make sure the hospital has the equipment it needed, ranging from wheelchairs to surgical and laboratory equipment.

This Wednesday, the Holton Community Hospital Auxiliary will celebrate those “50 Years Of Giving” to the hospital and the community it serves through its annual soup and pie luncheon, to be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Evangel United Methodist Church Family Life Center at 227 Pennsylvania Ave. in Holton.

“Right now, we’ve got four different kinds of soup, including chili,” said Deanna Wilcox, auxiliary co-membership chair. “We’ll have a bean soup, a cheesy potato soup and chicken noodle soup, all homemade from scratch.”

As for the pies, Freda Galer, who’s been involved with the auxiliary for nearly two decades, said there will be “60 pies coming” for the dinner.

