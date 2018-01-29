Hartman pleads no contest to reduced charges in Oct. incident

A Topeka resident charged with attempted first-degree murder and other charges stemming from an October incident in Holton entered a no-contest plea to a reduced set of charges on Friday in Jackson County District Court.

Randall E. Hartman, 30, will face sentencing on Feb. 23 after pleading no contest Friday morning to a charge of aggravated battery, which was listed in the criminal complaint against him as an alternative to the attempted first-degree murder charge, and three other charges related to violations of a protective order.

Hartman also had been charged with aggravated battery, criminal threat and criminal damage to property stemming from a five-hour man hunt that began Oct. 29 and continued into the next day following an aggravated domestic battery call at a Holton residence.

