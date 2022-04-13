Hamm opens new quarry here

Hamm Companies has opened a new rock quarry in Jackson County south of Soldier, it has been reported.

Ramon Gonzalez, sales manager with Hamm Companies, said that the new quarry, located at 4485 226th Rd., opened two weeks ago to the public.

The quarry is located west of Holton and just south off of Kansas Highway 16 on 226th Road between F and G Roads.

Hamm previously operated a quarry on K Road at Circleville from 1997 to 2014.

“The Circleville quarry served a lot of Jackson County and many roads on the reservation,” Gonzalez said. “As the life of the quarry died down and we started to run out of reserves, we could have looked in that same area, but we got a pretty good message from the Jackson County commissioners at that time that they were really looking for a better, higher quality material.”

Gonzalez said it took Hamm a few years to find a better solution for Jackson County.

“You have to find someone who’ll lease to you, you have to find someplace semi remote and you also have to have good rock underground,” he said. “It took us some time to find the right site. We’re really happy about the site we found.”

Gonzalez said the rock quality at the Soldier quarry is similar to Hamm’s Onaga quarry and the rock is from a different ledge from the Circleville quarry.

He said that the county has already started hauling rock from the new quarry.

“When the county is dealing with snow and snow removal, they aren’t hauling a lot of rock, but they’re definitely hot and heavy in there right now,” he said.

The new quarry offers different types of material, Gonzalez said, including a road stone material and AB-3 rock. He said they hope to also offer a one-inch bedding rock for residential use and agricultural limestone.

