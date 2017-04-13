Home / News / Guptas purchase Ann's Home Health
Dr. Saroj Gupta (right) and her husband, Shekhar, purchased Ann's Home Health in Holton in January. Dr. Gupta said the business continues to provide the same services, and she does not plan to change the name. Gupta is pictured with employees (from left) Stephanie Page, Ronda Sanders and Randee Hopeck.

Thu, 04/13/2017 - 09:29 holtonadmin
by Ali Holcomb

Dr. Saroj Gupta and her husband, Shekhar, are the new owners of Ann’s Home Health Agency in Holton. The couple purchased the business at the beginning of the year.

Dr. Gupta is from India and graduated from Truman Medical Center and Harvard University and has more than 25 years of medical experience.

“My background is in geriatrics,” said Dr. Gupta, who previously taught at The University of Maryland. “I started seeing some patients in nursing homes, and I realized this is a good area for me to be in.”

