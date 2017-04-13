Guptas purchase Ann's Home Health

Dr. Saroj Gupta and her husband, Shekhar, are the new owners of Ann’s Home Health Agency in Holton. The couple purchased the business at the beginning of the year.

Dr. Gupta is from India and graduated from Truman Medical Center and Harvard University and has more than 25 years of medical experience.

“My background is in geriatrics,” said Dr. Gupta, who previously taught at The University of Maryland. “I started seeing some patients in nursing homes, and I realized this is a good area for me to be in.”

