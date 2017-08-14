Gunter overcomes tragic incident to excel at national games

Despite a tragic accident that left him permanently disabled at a young age, Hoyt resident Dustin Gunter, now 20, is finding success on the track at state and national competitions.

In July, Gunter received six first-place finishes at the Adaptive Sports USA Junior Nationals competition in Middleton, Wisc.

“It was really exciting to compete and go up against people with my same disability,” Gunter said. “I could never play sports in high school because of my disability, and the Paralympics allows people to do and play as much as they can.”

Gunter’s parents are Linda and Chuck Gunter of Hoyt.

In the 18-23 age division against athletes with similar disabilities, Gunter placed first in six track and field events at the junior nationals including: Discus – 16’83”; Javelin – 11’27”; 200m Run – 30.49; 100m Run – 14.38; 4x100m Relay – 1:01.44; and 400m Run – 1:20.31.

