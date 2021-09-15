The Great Pumpkin Farm opening this fall

Families looking for some fun this fall season will find a host of activities at The Great Pumpkin Farm north of Mayetta.

Five acres of Bob and Kelly Gay’s farm at 14805 190th Rd. is being transformed into a pumpkin farm that will also feature a petting zoo, obstacle courses, zip lines, wagon rides and more.

Starting next Saturday, Sept. 18, The Great Pumpkin Farm LLC will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day - except Mondays - through Halloween.

“I thought it would be so much fun,” Kelly said of the couple’s new venture. “I like to garden, and there was a time when we grew pumpkins for about three years and sold them locally.”

Visitors will be able to pick their own pumpkins and gourds from the couple’s garden, but some of the vegetables will already be picked to make it more convenient for some.

“We have about 30 varieties of pumpkins and gourds,” Kelly said.

One portion of the farm will include a playground area made of hay bales, hay rings and a mountain of old tractor tires that will feature a tube slide.

Two obstacle courses, one designed for younger kids and one for older kids and adults, will also be set up.

